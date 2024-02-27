Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $75.79 and last traded at $76.46. Approximately 4,432,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,397,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.92.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

