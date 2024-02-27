Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Trading Down 2.7%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Britvic Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Britvic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.