Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BRX opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

