BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Shares Up 4.6%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.26 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 671,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 574,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of BYD in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get BYD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

BYD Price Performance

About BYD

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.72.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.