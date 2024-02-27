CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.36.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CAE opened at C$25.07 on Tuesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$24.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.36.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

