Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,843,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,258,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

