Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.96.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What does consumer price index measure?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.