Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Shares Down 8.4%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $181.77 and last traded at $181.77. 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 87 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.54.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 8.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.90.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.