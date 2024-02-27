Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,553,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

CTLT opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

