CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 7,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

CD Projekt Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

