Celularity Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, February 29th (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, February 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, February 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th.
CELU opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 1,226.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celularity by 64.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,172,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celularity by 197.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celularity by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
