Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.16. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $63,860.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $191,614. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

