Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Acquires 1,711 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £2,172.97 ($2,756.18).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Amber Rudd bought 1,580 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,275.20 ($2,885.84).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,786.38).

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.77. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.16 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 579.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.25 ($1.98).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

