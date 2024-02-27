CG Oncology, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 5th (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 5th. CG Oncology had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $380,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGON shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

CGON stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hong Fang Song acquired 263,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,664,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 in the last three months.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

