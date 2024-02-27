Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MarineMax by 442.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MarineMax by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HZO. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

MarineMax Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $527.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.