Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14 Million Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.72. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

