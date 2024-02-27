Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

