China Pharma Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, March 6th (NYSE:CPHI)

Shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 6th.

China Pharma Stock Down 8.1 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

Get China Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Pharma

(Get Free Report)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.