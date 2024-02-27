Cipher Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,945 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 8,472 call options.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 12.2 %

CIFR opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 964,326 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

