Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $329,446.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $329,446.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,772 shares of company stock worth $24,771,182 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.