Citigroup Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 861,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $103.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

