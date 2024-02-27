Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $70.41 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 428683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

