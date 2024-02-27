Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $70.41 and last traded at $70.22, with a volume of 428683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.56.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
