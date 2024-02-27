Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 39,335 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.71), for a total value of £983,375 ($1,247,304.67).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($31.14) per share, with a total value of £4,320.80 ($5,480.47).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.74) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,740.55).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £8,996.40 ($11,410.96).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.30), for a total transaction of £311,850 ($395,547.95).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,282 ($28.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,404.26 ($5,586.33).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.78), for a total value of £324,120 ($411,111.11).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,491 ($31.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,683.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,335.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,249.85. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,770 ($35.13).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

