Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 1444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock worth $1,328,798. Insiders own 3.69% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 273,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

