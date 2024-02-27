Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.16. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $23.12.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,999 shares of company stock worth $191,614 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

