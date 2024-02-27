Comparing Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) & Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -38.72% -104.47% -26.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Roche and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 1 4 2 0 2.14 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Roche currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.00%. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.13%. Given Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is more favorable than Roche.

This table compares Roche and Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $65.37 billion 3.40 $12.80 billion N/A N/A Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $113.78 million 5.42 -$43.96 million ($1.64) -12.63

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Roche has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead product candidate is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for type 1 diabetic kidney disease. It also develops Budenofalk 3 mg oral capsules for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

