Comparing Globe Life (NYSE:GL) & Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) and Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sagicor Financial and Globe Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globe Life $5.45 billion 2.19 $970.76 million $10.08 12.61

Globe Life has higher revenue and earnings than Sagicor Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagicor Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Globe Life 0 3 2 1 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sagicor Financial and Globe Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Globe Life has a consensus price target of $134.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Given Globe Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than Sagicor Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Globe Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sagicor Financial and Globe Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagicor Financial N/A N/A N/A Globe Life 17.82% 24.75% 3.86%

Summary

Globe Life beats Sagicor Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagicor Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance. It also provides banking products and services, such as deposits, savings products, secured loans, mortgage, debit and credit cards, and remittance services. In addition, the company offers pension administration services; and commercial banking services, including lending, accepting deposits, and foreign exchange sales and purchases, as well as payments solutions, inclusive of point-of-sale devices, payment gateway services, and corporate secretarial services. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. was founded in 1840 and is headquartered in St Michael, Barbados.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers whole, term, and other life insurance products; Medicare supplement and supplemental health insurance products, such as critical illness and accident plans; and single-premium and flexible-premium deferred annuities. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.