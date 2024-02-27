Comparing Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) and Image Protect (OTCMKTS:IMTL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Image Protect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Image Protect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.9% of Image Protect shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.5% of Image Protect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Image Protect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 39.92 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -4.67 Image Protect N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.05

Image Protect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Image Protect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Image Protect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49% Image Protect N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Image Protect beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Image Protect

Image Protect, Inc., a tech and media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It owns and operates legendNFTs.io, an auction for NFTs of hip hop artist and sports figures; and Fotofy.com, a digital asset library and proprietary technology. The company also engages in the crypto, blockchain, and streaming digital assets activities. Image Protect, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

