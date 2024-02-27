Comparing Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) and Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beazley and Ryan Specialty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazley N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 7.10 $61.05 million $0.47 100.17

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Beazley.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazley N/A N/A N/A Ryan Specialty 9.18% 42.39% 5.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Beazley and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beazley and Ryan Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazley 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ryan Specialty 0 4 3 0 2.43

Beazley currently has a consensus price target of $642.33, indicating a potential upside of 7,839.84%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus price target of $51.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Beazley’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beazley is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Beazley on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals. The MAP Risks segment underwrites marine, portfolio underwriting and political, and contingency business. The Property Risks segment underwrites first party property risks and reinsurance business. The Specialty Risks segment underwrites liability classes, including employment practices risks and directors and officers, as well as healthcare, lawyers, and international financial institutions. It also underwrites life, health, and personal accident; and jewelry, fine art, and specie products risk insurance. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

