Comparing Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) and Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) and Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Thai Beverage Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $403.00 million 2.72 $69.30 million $0.56 16.95 Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A $87.16 0.44

Duckhorn Portfolio has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Beverage Public. Thai Beverage Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duckhorn Portfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 1 2 5 0 2.50 Thai Beverage Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and Thai Beverage Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 42.91%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Thai Beverage Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Thai Beverage Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Thai Beverage Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 16.36% 7.47% 5.13% Thai Beverage Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Thai Beverage Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mallard Holdco, LLC.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars. The company also provides chilled and frozen food products; fertilizers, feeds, bricks, and oak barrels; and digital and technology services. In addition, it is involved in the trading of molasses; provision of transportation and distribution, logistics, recycling, advertising and marketing, consultancy, asset and brands management, public cold storage, and human resources and organization development services; operation of restaurants, bakeries, and social enterprise; and production and distribution of biogas. Further, the company engages in the trading of bottles and supplies; wholesale and trading of beverages; and production of metal and plastic packaging businesses. Additionally, it engages in trademark holding and production of beer concentrates; e-commerce business; provision of marketing management consulting; development, rental, and investment in properties; mechanical equipment manufacturing; warehousing business; trading of chemical and packaging materials; manufacture of equipment used in food manufacturing; and installation and maintenance of machinery system and equipment. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

