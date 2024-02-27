Contrasting Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Iida Group (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dream Finders Homes and Iida Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 0 2 0 0 2.00 Iida Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.25%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Iida Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.34 billion 1.05 $262.31 million $2.63 14.40 Iida Group N/A N/A N/A C$172.94 0.10

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Iida Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Iida Group. Iida Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Finders Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Iida Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.55% 38.14% 11.99% Iida Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Iida Group shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Iida Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Iida Group

(Get Free Report)

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.