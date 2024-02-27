Contrasting Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 13.70% 12.74% 0.70% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Security Federal and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Security Federal.

This table compares Security Federal and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $74.37 million 1.10 $10.19 million $3.14 8.07 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.62 $87.71 million $3.21 9.19

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Security Federal has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Security Federal pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Security Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Security Federal on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts. The company provides real estate loans comprising commercial real estate loans secured by non-residential commercial properties, churches, hotels, residential developments, and single family dwellings; one-to-four family residential real estate loans; and construction loans and loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. In addition, it offers commercial and agricultural business loans secured by business equipment, furniture and fixtures, inventory, and receivables, or unsecured; and consumer loans including home improvements, loans to individuals for home, automobiles, boats, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and education, as well as mortgage loans. The company also offers trust, and financial planning and management services; and insurance agency services, such as auto, business, and home insurance. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances, and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

