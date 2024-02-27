Critical Analysis: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WaveDancer and Taoping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A Taoping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

WaveDancer has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taoping has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WaveDancer and Taoping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $12.02 million 0.29 -$17.75 million ($5.78) -0.30 Taoping $24.23 million 0.11 -$7.08 million N/A N/A

Taoping has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and Taoping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -125.25% -357.77% -155.03% Taoping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taoping beats WaveDancer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

