Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 72,985 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 14,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Cyberloq Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile
Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cyberloq Technologies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyberloq Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberloq Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.