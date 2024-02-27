Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DADA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DADA
Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
Shares of DADA opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.14.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dada Nexus
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.