DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,345 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Autohome Increases Dividend

About Autohome

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

