DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 1,431 Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $12,827,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the second quarter worth about $5,474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 11.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,490,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE HRI opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.41. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

