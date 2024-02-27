DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 22,566 Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,222 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 738,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Hello Group stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $417.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.52%. Analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

