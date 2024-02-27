DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $157,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $60.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

