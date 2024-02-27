DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $133,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,398,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,369,000 after buying an additional 250,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,960,940 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.74.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Get Our Latest Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.