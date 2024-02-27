DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $132,000 Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

