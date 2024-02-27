DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,705 in the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.5 %

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

