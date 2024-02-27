DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,464 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. Research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

