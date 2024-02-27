DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 377.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in United States Cellular by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE USM opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

