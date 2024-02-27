DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 1,877 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EnerSys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

ENS stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

