DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,219,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 551,299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

