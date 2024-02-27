DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

CASH stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

