DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in PDF Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,856.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $52,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $455,364 in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.47.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

