Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Insider Peter Cowley Sells 50,924 Shares of Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($23,252.97).

Deltic Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DELT stock opened at GBX 35.25 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Deltic Energy Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of £32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -881.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELT shares. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.35) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Deltic Energy

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.