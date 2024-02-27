Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $490.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

