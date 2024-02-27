DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

